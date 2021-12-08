AEW star Trent recently spoke with the Rasslin’ podcast about his neck injury. Trent underwent surgery back in July and has been out of action ever since that point. During the interview, he discussed the issue and admitted it has affected his sleep.

“I got my neck fused. I had so much extra like bone growth and stuff. My discs were crushed and my bones were starting to fuse themselves together. I was getting sleep apnea like I was waking up and gasping for air in the middle of the night. Sometimes I would have trouble swallowing my own spit.

“I just thought it was nothing,” Trent admitted. “But post-surgery, I guess I had so many many extra bones and s--t growing that my sleep apnea was gone.”

Trent spoke about the rehabilitation process that he is undergoing. It is currently unknown when the Best Friends member will be able to make his return to wrestling. Trent noted that there is no rehabilitation that he can do right now.

“I don’t know. There’s not even rehab to do, it’s just waiting for my bones to grow together,” Trent revealed. “I’ve just got to wait for my bones to grow back together, you know what I mean? They put the plates in and take the discs out and in-between they put, he said it’s like a crushed coral.

“I don’t understand why it’s not just floating around,” he said. “Then the bone grows into where the crushed coral, I think it’s like a little disc thing with the coral in it. It’s not actually coral. They drill the s--t in and there was only the metal keeping my neck together after the surgery.”

