Trent’s mom Sue posted a short video of herself doing some physical training on Twitter.

The Young Bucks retweeted her video with the caption, “We’ll end your career in the blink of an eye, sue.”

Trent also commented on his mom’s training video.

The AEW star tweeted, “She’s jumped the shark.”

Trent and his mom made their AEW Dynamite return during last week’s episode.

As noted, last week Rocky Romero confirmed that Sue is an official member of the NJPW stable CHAOS. The Best Friends were invited to the group last month after Romero delivered an invitation from NJPW star Kazuchika Okada.

The first appearance of Sue and her minivan on AEW television was during the summer of 2020.

Trent, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Rocky Romero will be facing The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, and Bobby Fish on this Friday’s AEW Rampage.

Below are their tweets: