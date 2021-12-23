WWE has announced “the most must-see wedding” for Monday’s RAW.

It was just announced that The Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows during Monday’s RAW episode from Detroit.

“The most must-see wedding in WWE history is upon us. Fresh off getting the better of Edge on his own talk show last week, The Miz and Maryse are in a celebratory mood. They plan to celebrate their love in front of the WWE Universe as they get set to renew their wedding vows this Monday on Raw. There is no telling what can happen when a wedding takes place in a WWE ring, but one thing is guaranteed: It will be awesome. Don’t miss their vow renewal on Raw live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!,” WWE noted in their segment announcement.

The It Couple originally tied the knot in The Bahamas on February 20, 2014. They have two children together, but there’s no word on if family members, such as Maryse’s mother Marjo or Miz’s father George, will be involved in Monday’s renewal segment. It’s likely that this will be featured on the third season of the hit “Miz & Mrs.” reality series. The 10-episode third season is expected to premiere some time in 2022.

Maryse has been involved in the build for The Miz’s match with WWE Hall of Famer Edge at Day 1 on New Year’s Day. Two weeks ago Maryse slapped her husband and walked out on him after he tried to use her as a shield against Edge. Maryse then helped The Miz take out Edge this week during the return of The Cutting Edge on RAW. It’s rumored that WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will get involved in the feud soon.

Monday’s RAW from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit will be the go-home episode for the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. Below is the updated line-up, along with a promo for Maryse and The Miz:

* The go-home build for WWE Day 1

* AJ Styles vs. Omos

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends against Dolph Ziggler

* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor

* RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. Otis

* The Miz and Maryse renew their vows in the ring