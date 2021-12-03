One of WWE’s champions is ready to welcome a world champion boxer back to WWE. Big E is the latest WWE star to offer his services as an opponent for Tyson Fury, and says WrestleMania would be the perfect setting for that match.

“WrestleMania is about theatrics,” Big E told The Sun. “It’s about entertainment. It’s larger than life so if we’re gonna do it that would be the place to do it. So, I am open to a Tyson Fury WrestleMania match. As absurd as it may be to some, I think it would be a lot of fun.”

Tyson Fury’s only match in WWE was at Crown Jewel in 2019. Fury got a count-out victory over Braun Strowman.

If Fury can’t be his opponent, Big E says he would like Fury to introduce him for his walkout at WrestleMania. Apparently, there are no hard feelings between the two stemming from this past October. That’s when Big E introduced Deontay Wilder for a fight against Fury. Fury defeated Wilder via knockout.

“[Tyson Fury] is a megastar,” Big E explained. “He’s also a fan of what we do. He’s dipped into it. He’s a guy who understands entertainment… I can’t say there’s a better choice than Tyson Fury.”

It appears to be just a matter of time before Fury returns to WWE. Big E sounded confident that fans will soon see the heavyweight boxer back in the company.

“I think [the chances are] high,” Big E said. “Who knows when? But man, he’s built for this. Someone of his popularity, his fame, who also understands being an entertainer, interacting with fans. He’s such a natural pick as far as celebrity-athlete crossovers. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s sometime next year. But of course, it’s just rumors. It’s just guessing and speculation. But I think he’s gonna find a way to get back into WWE soon.”

