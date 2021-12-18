WWE SmackDown on FOX on Friday averaged 2.213 million viewers in the overnight ratings, according to Spoiler TV. It is the best overnight audience for the show since the September 10th “Super SmackDown” episode, which averaged 2.217 million viewers in the overnights.

SmackDown scored a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo. In the demo, it was the top-rated show for the night.

The audience is up 1.9% from last week’s preliminary viewership of 2.172 million viewers. The overnights were also up 3.3% from last week’s final viewership of 2.142 million viewers. The overnights last week were affected due to SmackDown being preempted in some markets due to local news coverage of the storms that were affecting various parts of the country.

The first hour averaged 2.24 million viewers, while the second hour dropped 2.4% to 2.186 million. Both hours garnered a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo.

The final viewership is usually up around 3-10%, so the viewership that will be released on Monday afternoon should be in the 2.3 million – 2.4 million range, which would be the best audience for the show since September.

Stay tuned for more. Full WWE SmackDown results from Friday are here.