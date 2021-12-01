Mei Ying, the former leader of Tian Sha, made her return with a repackaged character on this week’s NXT.

Ying, now going by the name Wendy Choo, appeared in the background during a segment featuring Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. As seen in the video below, Ying could be seen wearing a sleeping mask and lying on a couch. She woke up briefly during Hartwell and Pirotta’s conversation before returning to her slumber.

The last time the Ying character was seen on WWE TV was on the Oct. 5 episode of NXT. She lost a singles match to Hartwell.

As reported earlier, Ying and several other NXT talents recently received new names.

Ying made her WWE debut during the 2018 Mae Young Classic. WWE officially signed her in Feb. 2019.