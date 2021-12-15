Xia Li is officially part of WWE’s main roster after making her SmackDown debut last Friday but before she was called up, Li was part of the Tian Sha stable in NXT.

“I very much enjoyed that time with my partners, Mei Ying and Boa,” Li told Daily DDT. “It was very fun to do that. I think that started at the end of last year. With them, we had similar but different vignettes, and that part I really liked, too. The new character is coming out and we were working together on it, and it was creative.”

Tian Sha helped elevate Xia Li’s presence on NXT. Over the summer, she challenged Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship. It’s Li’s one and only televised title match in WWE.

“I’m very happy with what I did in NXT because I didn’t have any wrestling experience before I came here,” Li recalled. “All the stuff I learned from here, I learned from every coach like Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Every coach at the PC taught me a lot and helped me a lot. Without them, there’s no Xia.

“NXT makes me feel like family,” Li continued. “I moved here, so it’s hard to go back to China, especially during the pandemic, so my coworkers and my coaches are my families here. They teach me a lot, they help me a lot, so I’m very thankful for that. My heart is still in NXT and I’m very excited about my future on SmackDown.”

The Tian Sha stable dissolved after Li was called up to the main roster. Boa has maintained many of the group’s characteristics as a singles performer.

The performer behind the Mei Ying character has undergone a dramatic transition. She’s now using the name Wendy Choo and appears to be taking on an unusual persona. She’s been spotted sleeping in the background of backstage segments on recent episodes of NXT 2.0.