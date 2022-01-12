AEW’s official Twitter account came under fire recently for allegedly mocking the Alexa Bliss therapy segment from Monday’s RAW.

As seen below, the account posted a meme with two booth counters, one carrying the logo of AEW and another with a “Therapy” banner. The meme was accompanied with the following caption:

Therapy is really good for you. So is @AEW

The tweet was quickly deleted following uproar from several fans, who felt the meme was “insensitive” towards people grappling with mental health issues. Conversely, a lot of fans felt the meme was harmless humor.

You can see several reactions to the polarizing tweet below.

Not cool at all pic.twitter.com/YGw8JRDpYc — ᭙𝓲ꪶꪶ ☠︎︎ (@HeelBalor) January 10, 2022

I have no idea why people are trying to explain the AEW therapy tweet to me 😂 it’s received differently without the graphic. But it wasn’t tweeted without the graphic. It was received how it was presented, and that’s why it got deleted. — Northwest Cee (@CeeHawk) January 11, 2022

Yes. AEW fans need therapy. Everyone needs therapy, yet the access to therapy is complex and impossible for most people. This tweet is embarrassing and more indication a training on social media etiquette for those who hold the passwords to these accounts. pic.twitter.com/mQpIepB31N — Auntie with the good tits 🏳️‍🌈 (@collzorgs) January 10, 2022

I laughed at it. It's humor, people have gotta quit being so sensitive. — The Backwoodz Brawler©️™️ (@MykalKross) January 10, 2022

I’m not saying AEW fandom is a cult but I am saying equating AEW fandom with therapy is exactly what a cult would do 😂 — Northwest Cee (@CeeHawk) January 10, 2022

Making a joke or mockery of ppl going to therapy when one of their top stars Moxley just went and Omega is on the verge of going, is a very bad look for AEW The disastrous 2022 continues for AEW SMH https://t.co/XBlmMLQAGB — JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC (@JobberNationTV) January 11, 2022

God, I’ve seen bad faith on this app but this must take the cake. Been through 18 years of therapy and as the post says it’s REALLY GOOD FOR YOU. @AEW helped my mental health during pandemic. And the meme isn’t… forget it. The comments are rife with bad faith, & bad takes 🤮 https://t.co/NTrLxQ8dbA — Stoned Wrestling Guy (@weed_n_wrestlin) January 11, 2022

