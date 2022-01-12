AEW’s official Twitter account came under fire recently for allegedly mocking the Alexa Bliss therapy segment from Monday’s RAW.

As seen below, the account posted a meme with two booth counters, one carrying the logo of AEW and another with a “Therapy” banner. The meme was accompanied with the following caption:

Therapy is really good for you. So is @AEW

The tweet was quickly deleted following uproar from several fans, who felt the meme was “insensitive” towards people grappling with mental health issues. Conversely, a lot of fans felt the meme was harmless humor.

You can see several reactions to the polarizing tweet below.

