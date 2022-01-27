Wednesday’s live Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.100 million viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 6.59% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.032 million viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.41 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 6.81% from last week’s 0.44 rating. This week’s 0.41 key demographic rating represents 530,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 7.01% from last week’s 570,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.44 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.41 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #31 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #29 ranking.

Wednesday’s Beach Break Dynamite drew the best audience since the September 29 episode. The key demo rating was the third-best of the four TBS shows so far. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 6.59% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.81% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 49.9% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 41.4% from the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT.

The NBA game between the Suns and the Jazz on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.43 rating, drawing just 1.189 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.782 million viewers, ranking #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 key demo rating.

Let’s Make a Deal on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 4.508 million viewers. Let’s Make a Deal also took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.60.

Wednesday’s Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – an appearance by MJF and Wardlow, a promo from CM Punk, a promo from AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch, Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz vs Daniel Garcia and 2point0, Sammy Guevara vs. Cody Rhodes in a Ladder Match for the Undisputed AEW TNT Title, plus the main event, which was Orange Cassidy vs. Adam Cole in an Unsanctioned Lights Out bout.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode

