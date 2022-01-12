Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will take place from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. This will be the Raleigh debut for the company.

Dynamite will be headlined by CM Punk vs. Wardlow, plus new Interim AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defending against Daniel Garcia.

AEW has announced the following for tonight’s Dynamite:

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin

* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

* CM Punk vs. Wardlow

* Interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Daniel Garcia

