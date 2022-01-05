The first AEW Dynamite of 2022 will take place tonight from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. This will also be the TBS premiere for the show.

Tonight’s Dynamite on TBS will be headlined by the rematch between Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page. There will be judges assigned to the match to prevent another draw, and one of those judges will be Max Caster of The Acclaimed.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* MJF will be in action

* Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho to crown the first-ever AEW TBS Champion

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros defend against Jurassic Express

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Bryan Danielson

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

The new chapter is here! #AEWDynamite debuts on @TBSNetwork TOMORROW January 5 LIVE at 8/7c! Do not miss this historic event! pic.twitter.com/zb4Msvpxx5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2022

