As reported earlier, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks revealed via Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In an update, Jackson’s stablemate Brandon Cutler is also dealing with the virus.

According to Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer, both Jackson and Cutler got the virus and since Nick Jackson was in close proximity with them less than 18 hours ago, he was deemed a close contact. Therefore, all three men will be missing tonight’s AEW Dynamite premiere on TBS, and won’t be back on TV until they are cleared.

All three wrestlers are believed to be at home in California and didn’t travel to Newark, NJ, for tonight’s show. The report added that it’s unknown when their positive tests came in, but it was not Tuesday.

Nick Jackson previously battled COVID-19 in September 2020 which affected him for nearly three months.

On last week’s AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash special, the Young Bucks helped Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly defeat Orange Cassidy & Best Friends in a Trios Match. They haven’t been advertised for any matches on this week’s show.

Stay tuned for updates on Matt Jackson and Brandon Cutler’s recovery.

