The Young Bucks revealed via their Twitter bio on Tuesday that Matt Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19.

As seen below, the Bucks wrote on Twitter:

Loyal to a fault, but sometimes have to make executive decisions. Always book ourselves strong. Our future grandkids are set for life. Matt has covid.

Neither Tony Khan nor AEW has made a statement about Jackson’s status.

Matt last wrestled on the Dec. 17th edition of Rampage, where Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta defeated Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & The Young Bucks in a 8-Person Tag Match. This past Wednesday on the AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash special, the Young Bucks helped Cole, Fish & Kyle O’Reilly defeat Cassidy & Best Friends in a Trios Match.

As reported earlier, the Bucks signed contract extensions with AEW in November, agreeing to remain with company through at least 2026. You can see a screengrab of their latest Twitter bio below.

