AEW star Malakai Black will be part of AEW Dynamite’s debut on TBS this Wednesday, when he takes on Brian Pillman Jr. in singles action. Now it appears Black may not be coming to Dynamite alone. In an Instagram post, Malakai Black hinted that two people would be joining him this Wednesday, with a third to join at a later date.

“The color will reveal the hidden,” Black said. “Wednesday two with a third to come.”

Since joining AEW, Malakai Black has teased a stable called The House of Black, though the faction has yet to come to fruition. In a vignette at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, Black was seen performing a ritual to induct an unseen figure into The House of Black. He would cryptically tell the new member “now you are so much more than a king.”

It is believed that one of the two members of Black’s stable will be former Ring of Honor star Brody King. King is connected to Malakai Black via the independent promotion Pro Wrestling Guerilla, where the duo currently serve as PWG Tag Team Champions under the name The Kings of the Black Throne. Following Winter is Coming, it was reported that King had signed a deal with AEW.

In addition to Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr., AEW Dynamite’s debut on TBS will see The Lucha Brothers defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Jurassic Express, Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho to crown the first ever AEW TBS Champion and Hangman Page defending the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson with three judges at ringside.