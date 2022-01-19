Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC.

Dynamite will be headlined by the return of Jon Moxley. The former AEW World Champion has been away since November after entering himself into treatment for alcohol use. There is no word yet on what Moxley will be doing tonight.

Tonight’s Dynamite will also feature the in-ring debut of Brody King, Adam Cole teaming up with AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker for the first time in AEW, and more.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* Jon Moxley returns from three month hiatus

* CM Punk vs. Shawn Spears

* Serena Deeb vs. Skye Blue

* FTR vs. Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. The Acclaimed

* AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes makes his return

* Adam Cole and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander

* Malakai Black and Brody King vs. Brian Pillman, Jr. and Griff Garrison

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]