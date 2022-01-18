Cody Rhodes has been the talk of the wrestling world this week after it was revealed he is currently a free agent. His previous deal with AEW has expired, and the Nightmare Family star is yet to sign a new contract.

This has led to a lot of speculation regarding his future, whether that will be with AEW or not. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Cody Rhodes will not be in the Royal Rumble later on this month.

His name had been brought up in speculation of potential surprise entrants when this news broke. WWE is reportedly hoping to bring someone through the forbidden door in the men’s Rumble, similar to what Mickie James is doing on the women’s side of things. However, Meltzer stated that no AEW talent will be appearing in this match.

Cody Rhodes has yet to appear on AEW television this year but Meltzer noted that he is going to be on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. While he hasn’t physically appeared yet, Cody did travel to Newark two weeks ago to be involved with the Dynamite taping. However, due to a family medical issue, he had to go home that day. Because of that it’s possible he was unable to sign his physical contract in Newark and could be signing it tomorrow, the first time he’ll physically be at an AEW event to do so this year.

Cody is currently the TNT Champion within AEW, although Tony Khan did create an interim TNT Championship, which is being held by Sammy Guevara right now. This was done because Cody could not attend the Battle Of The Belts event, where he was set to defend the title against the Inner Circle member.

Instead, Dustin Rhodes stepped in for his brother to represent the family, and an interim title was on the line. In the end, that match was won by Guevara, which is why he is the champion. Since then, he has defended the title successfully against Daniel Garcia.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]