AEW star Wheeler Yuta and former WWE NXT Superstar Blake Christian (Trey Baxter) have been added to the card for this weekend’s PWG Battle of Los Angeles (BOLA).

As reported earlier, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham was pulled from the event due to his COVID-19 diagnosis. Gresham’s scheduled opponent, Davey Richards, was also pulled from the PWG event.

In an update, PWG has announced that Yuta and Christian will face off in the first round of the BOLA tournament.

Earlier on Friday, Gresham announced his positive COVID-19 test via Twitter, and revealed his diagnosis was the reason he missed his title defense against Christian at last Sunday’s The Wrld On GCW pay-per-view.

“Unfortunately, I will not be making it to LA tomorrow for BOLA. I recently caught covid, and as a result, I had to miss GCW at the Hammerstein Ballroom. I am still testing positive as of today and don’t want to put any colleagues/fans in harms way,” Gresham wrote.

The 2022 PWG BOLA will take place this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, from a sold out Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

Below is the current PWG BOLA first round line-up:

* PWG World Champion Bandido vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Jonah vs. Buddy Matthews

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Blake Christian

* JD Drake vs. Black Taurus

* Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Shelley

* Jack Cartwheel vs. Lio Rush

* Kevin Blackwood vs. Daniel Garcia

* Aramis vs. Rey Horus

