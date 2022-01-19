Shawn Spears says he will “shake up the world” when he faces CM Punk during tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Spears took to Twitter today and posted a graphic that shows 95% of responding fans picked Punk to win their match on Dynamite. Spears promised to shake things up with the match, and said everyone will put some respect on his name,

“Tonight, I shake up the world!! All you pricks will put some respect on my name. @AEW #AEW #AEWDynamite #TheChairman,” Spears wrote.

The storyline for Punk vs. Spears is that Spears is trying to carry out MJF’s mission and hand Punk his first loss. Punk is currently undefeated in his AEW run. He has won all 9 singles matches and 1 tag team match since making his in-ring debut with a win over Darby Allin at All Out on September 5. While feuding with MJF, Punk teamed with Allin and Sting for a win over MJF and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR on the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite on December 22, and then defeated Wardlow last week.

Punk has not responded to Spears as of this writing.

You can click here for the current line-up.

Below is the full tweet from Spears, along with a promo from AEW:

Can @ShawnSpears carry out @The_MJF’s plan and give #CMPunk his first loss? #TheChairman takes on “The Best In The World” TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE from Washington, DC at 8/7c on TBS Network! pic.twitter.com/rNLo3V9qhl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 19, 2022

