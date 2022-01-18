Will CM Punk be in the 2022 edition of the WWE Royal Rumble? No. That didn’t stop the AEW star from joking about a potential appearance. Responding to a tweet by Dave Meltzer, CM Punk asked whether he should keep his calendar clear for a potential Royal Rumble appearance.

“Working on my calendar,” Punk tweeted. “Am I in the rumble?”

CM Punk’s tweet comes after speculation that other AEW stars or stars outside of the WWE could be seen in this year’s Royal Rumble, following Mickie James entering the Royal Rumble two weeks ago. The two names getting the most attention as potential participants are Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes is reportedly working without a contract with AEW at this time, but will be at AEW Dynamite this Wednesday and will not be at the Rumble, according to Meltzer. Moxley meanwhile will return to Dynamite this Wednesday as well. As of now, Moxley’s first match back is scheduled to be at GCW’s The Wrld On GCW this Sunday. He will defend the GCW World Championship against Homicide.

As for CM Punk, he can also be seen this upcoming Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. He will go one on one with Pinnacle member Shawn Spears, as Punk continues to work his way towards a potential match with rival MJF.

You can see CM Punk’s tweet below.

Working on my calendar, am I in the rumble? — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 18, 2022

