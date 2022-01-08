New AEW signee Jake Atlas has announced via Twitter that his “knee will be just fine” and he won’t be missing too much in-ring action.

As noted, Atlas “blew out his knee” during his AEW Rampage match against Adam Cole. After injuring his knee midway through the match, Atlas had trouble putting weight on his knee, and eventually tapped out to a kneebar from Cole. He was later helped out of the ring by AEW officials.

After tonight’s Rampage went off the air, Atlas provided an update on his injury:

I’m so freaking proud of that match. Thank you @AdamColePro for pushing me to give you ME. My knee will be just fine. Thank you guys for your concern. I won’t be gone long! #AEWRampage

Through another tweet, Atlas thanked AEW music producer Mikey Rukus for his theme song. You can see the tweets below.

Earlier this week, a report noted that Jake Atlas underwent an MRI on his injured knee, and the feeling within AEW was that he was “going to be okay.” Atlas had originally debuted for the company at the AEW Dark tapings on Tuesday, December 28, where he defeated Serpentico in a singles match.

