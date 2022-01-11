Details have begun to emerge on a new music project AEW is working on. In an interview with Danny Ocean, AEW commentator and coach Mark Henry revealed that AEW was working on a hip-hop compilation album, scheduled to be released during Black History Month.

“AEW’s gonna come out with, during Black History Month, there’s a Hip Hop compilation that’s being put together right now that I think the world is going to really, really love,” Henry said. “I always like to see people in our industry cross-brand and reach out and do things that was not expected of them.”

Upon the news getting out, AEW composer Mikey Rukus took to Twitter to respond to a Fightful post revealing more details of the project. In a short thread, Rukus revealed he had assembled several producers, musicians, rappers, and artists to come together for the project, with the goal of creating music to tell stories for AEW’s black talent, while also celebrating black excellence.

“Some context,” Rukus tweeted. “This has been in the works for a while. To give a better understanding. I assembled many familiar producers, musicians, rappers/artists within our pro wrestling space to come together and make amazing music that tells the stories of our black talent. This is a celebration of black excellence. It is pure, authentic storytelling. Each star getting an original song written about their come up. We will press a limited commemorative CD for purchase with 100% of the proceeds going to charity.

“You will hear music made by the following: @IamLioRush @PlatinumMax @SonnyKissXO @IsiahKassidy @MegaRan @OmegaSparx @JDeanWilliams @DARTrueGod @R8edR_ @IAmBrinson @WilliamRBR @RighteousReg @ItsBliz @sir_tizzy09 @mistercutright. The music that is being turned in is amazing & I cannot wait for the world to hear!”

In a later tweet, Rukus also confirmed that Monteasy would also be a part of the collaboration. In addition to his career as a rapper/entertainer, Monteasy is also the co-host of the Swerve City podcast with wrestler Shane Strickland, best known as Killshot in Lucha Underground and Isaiah Swerve Scott in WWE NXT.

“Guess the cat’s out of the bag,” Will Washington, one of the collaborators, noted on Twitter. “Some of you know that music and production are some of my passions and when I was asked to be involved in doing something special to highlight black talent and saw who else was involved, it was a no-brainer.”

While the compilation is scheduled to be released in February, as noted by both Mark Henry and Rukus, AEW nor anyone else has confirmed a hard date for the release of the compilation. The news of this project broke less than two weeks after AEW President Tony Khan received blowback for his response to former AEW star Big Swole regarding her comment’s over diversity in AEW.

You can read Rukus and Washington’s tweets below.

1/3- Some context~

This has been in the works for a while. To give a better understanding. I assembled many familiar producers, musicians, rappers/artists within our pro wrestling space to come together and make amazing music that tells the stories of our black talent. This is a https://t.co/cyvsuOTU9e — RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) January 11, 2022

Yes absolutely Monteasy @TeasyJones is a part of this as well. I thought his name was initially in the group but I missed it. The tracks he has submitted are absolute 🔥🔥 — RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) January 11, 2022

Guess the cat's out of the bag. Some of you know that music and production are some of my passions and when I was asked to be involved in doing something special to highlight black talent and saw who else was involved, it was a no-brainer. https://t.co/552Ei63zuH — Will Washington  (@WilliamRBR) January 11, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]