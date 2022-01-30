WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman about staying with WWE. The Phenomenal One spoke about why he decided to stay with the company when his contract was expiring in 2019.

“It was easy. I want to be here, this is the place for me,” AJ Styles revealed. “If they let me I will retire here, I hope to work in WWE in some capacity when I retire. I enjoy what I do.”

When it comes to what he would do after wrestling, he admitted that a role similar to Shawn Michaels’ would be great. He thinks that helping young wrestlers could be the best thing he would ever do.

“I would love to have that opportunity. I love to see people be successful, and having a hand in that to me, it would probably be the best thing I could do in my career. But, I don’t that I’ll get that opportunity, I am just saying.”

AJ Styles then spoke about his recent work with NXT. He has appeared on the show to work with Grayson Waller as of late, and he has relished the chance. Styles admitted that he loves the crowd, and he finds working there to be inspiring.

“Oh, it’s great. A bunch of hungry kids wanting to get after it, I love that,” he said. “It’s inspiring because you want to do more when you’re down there, and I know the crowd is a little bit smaller, but it’s just as exciting. The smaller sometimes are the loudest. I really believe that the NXT fans are what makes NXT, the WWE Universe is what makes WWE. It’s not us, it’s them.”

You can watch the full interview below:

