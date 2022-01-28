AJ Styles recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman ahead of the Royal Rumble. The former WWE Champion discussed the forbidden door and the fact Mickie James will be in the match this year.

“I think it’s great, I really do,” AJ stated. “I think it’s exciting to see Mickie come back and who knows, is she going to wear her championship, I don’t know? But it’s cool that we are able to do that. If we can do more of that, that would be great, but I am afraid, and I could be wrong on this, that door may open one way, which is fine. This is a big step, if you think about it. I am looking forward to the women’s Royal Rumble because of it.”

AJ Styles also took the time to clarify a misconception about his time working with New Japan Pro Wrestling. This is in relation to his run with Bullet Club, with the WWE star stressing he was never the leader.

“Here we go again. I am going to say this, at no point was AJ Styles ever the leader of The Bullet Club. I never said it, no one ever said it about me that was in our group,” he claimed. “Our motto was, ‘we don’t follow anybody.’ Alright, does that clear that up for everyone?”

When it comes to the Royal Rumble, one name that has been speculated is Cody Rhodes. He is claiming to be a free agent right now, but AJ Styles has questioned that. He’s not sure about whether or not Cody is, but he would be interested in seeing him on Saturday night.

“Well, I think I read it on your website that he said he wasn’t coming back. I don’t know about that. Cody, I am going to call you out man, I don’t know about that one. Because, you’re able to do independents while working for AEW, right? So what’s the difference?

Regarding on if he’d like to see Cody in the match, AJ replied, “Of course. Who wouldn’t?”

You can watch the full interview below:

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]