Alexa Bliss was live tweeting during the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match Saturday night.

When Ronda Rousey won the battle royal, Bliss posted a GIF with the caption “What A Surprise,” which she would delete shortly later.

Fans felt Bliss was taking a shot at WWE’s predictable booking with regards to Rousey, whose return was rumored for weeks. Rousey was also pegged the odds-on favorite to win the Royal Rumble Match.

As seen below, Bliss clarified her deleted tweet, stating how she still has to work on herself. Bliss has been seen in therapy session segments over the last few weeks on RAW.

Alexa Bliss wasn’t a part of the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. You can see a screengrab of her deleted tweet below.

That’s the surprise! I still have to work on me … 🤓 https://t.co/fcwXU0oQHu — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 30, 2022

So great to see everyone in the rumble! Congrats to Ronda! — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 30, 2022

