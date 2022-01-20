During the latest episode of the Bare With Us podcast, Carmella and Corey Graves reflected on their COVID-19 experiences. Unfortunately, Carmella recently tested positive for the virus, and the former SmackDown Women’s Champion admitted she was run down with it.

“You guys, I got the ‘vid’. I did, I got it, it got me. I got COVID, I got, got. About what? A week and a half ago, no two weeks ago,” Carmella said. “I woke up super just, not feeling well. Just really tired and run down. I took some tests and I was positive. And then, I mean it was kind of like a cold, it was a little bit worse than a cold. I was down and out for like three or four days just not really doing much. But, on the up and up feeling better now.

“However, my lovely fiancé over here was just bragging and bragging and bragging about his immune system and how amazing he is and it’s not going to get him. And it’s true because he had to test because he was around me. Yeah, we were making out like animals the night before I tested positive and when I was sick. So I don’t know how you didn’t get it.”

Corey Graves then spoke about his own experience with the virus. It was vastly different from his fiances because the WWE commentator never tested positive. Graves admitted that he was expecting to test positive at some point.

“I was extremely confident, actually I wasn’t confident at all, I was just waiting. It was a matter of time until I took the test and got it,” Graves confessed. “I was fully mentally prepared for that but I kept taking a test, I took multiple tests just to go back to work. And you and I are both vaccinated and it just finally hit us and it was what it was. But I avoided it this entire time.”

