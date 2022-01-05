The WWE Royal Rumble is just around the corner and RAW announcer Corey Graves is throwing his name into the hat in regards to competing in the match. Responding to a WWE tweet asking which WWE stars should declare for the Rumble match in order to wrestle Jackass star and actor Johnny Knoxville, Graves simply posted an emjoi of someone raising their hand.

Prior to beginning his career as a commentator, Corey Graves had a twelve year wrestling career between WWE and the independent scene, where he competed under the name Sterling James Keenan, a play on the name of Tool’s lead singer Maynard James Keenan. Graves would sign with WWE in 2011 and work in the FCW and NXT brands before retiring in 2014 due to concussion issues.

Despite his retirement, Corey Graves hasn’t ruled out a return to the ring, especially as other former retired wrestlers have returned from injury. Most recently in November, Graves tweeted out that he would like to wrestle again. It is unclear if he would be cleared by WWE medical at this time.

The WWE Royal Rumble will take place in St. Louis, Missouri on January 29. In addition to Knoxville, the Street Profits, Dominik and Rey Mysterio and Austin Theory are all scheduled to participate.

You can see Corey Graves’ tweet below.

🙋🏻‍♂️ — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) January 5, 2022

