Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman caught up with WWE Superstar Apollo Crews this past weekend during Royal Rumble media row in St. Louis. Crews addressed WWE’s change in recruiting policy with the company now focusing on athletes, rather than independent wrestlers.

“I think it’s part of the business,” Crews stated. “I think with wrestling, it evolves, and it is what it is, I don’t think it’s anything where it is directed at indie guys, it’s just one of those things, you’ve got to roll with it.”

Right now, NXT 2.0 is undergoing a lot of changes. The company is pushing a lot of new stars, and Apollo Crews spoke about who he’d like to mix it up with. For him, it is several of the big stars who have been with the company for a while.

“There’s a lot of talent down there,” he admitted. “This is a guy that’s actually another indie guy, but Pete Dunne, he’s so talented. Tommaso Ciampa is another one, he just lost the title, but these are guys I am more familiar with. I’ve had the chance to work with Pete Dunne, but it was in a multi-man match or something, but never anything that was one on one. Walter, he’s another guy, Gunther, sorry about that, I got that one wrong. Roddy, Roddy Strong. Those four or five guys I would love to mix it up with a little bit.”

