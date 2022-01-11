Former Ring Of Honor star Danhausen has a new job! That is because he has been hired by “A&W,” who responded to the job application that the wrestler filled out online. He shared an image of his application on Twitter earlier this week, and now the restaurant branch has responded.

The “A&W” Twitter account replied to Danhausen, stating:

“A very good, very impressive application. You’re hired.”

Right now, Danhausen is a free agent after his Ring Of Honor deal expired. The company is currently on hiatus and that has allowed the popular wrestler to be available. However, if no other promotion wants to pick him up, he at least has an offer from “A&W.”

Of course, the application was a wink towards a possible deal with AEW. The wrestler who is notorious for his humor added several nods towards Tony Khan’s company when he filled out the form. All of his job references were AEW related, as he wrote: ‘Tony – boss – takes care of business. CM Punk – great friend. Billy Ass – strength coach.”

At the moment, Danhausen is out of action due to an injury he suffered on Halloween night. He broke his leg during that match, which he has been rehabilitating ever since. The former ROH star revealed recently that he’s hoping to be back next month.

“[The doctor] did not give Danhausen an exact timetable but Danhausen is going in, actually a week from today in the morning,” Danhausen said during an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live. “And he should get an updated diagnosis [and find out] when he can put full weight on it, which will be quite nice because then we can begin to start doing [physical therapy] all those sorts of things to get back into the ring. So, hopefully not too long. Danhausen is hoping for February or so.”

