WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly wants Joe Gacy pushed on the WWE NXT 2.0 brand.

Gacy is currently the mouthpiece for Harland in NXT 2.0, but he made mainstream headlines several months ago when WWE introduced his new “woke” character. The character has been toned down a bit in recent months, but some of the politically correct verbiage is still used.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Vince wanted Gacy pushed because he believes the character will bring WWE mainstream publicity, as it originally did months back.

The online buzz surrounding Gacy’s character went away for the most part once the gimmick was toned down, but Gacy’s “woke” promos still generate some discussion on social media each week. It’s been a while since Gacy’s character had any mainstream media attention.

Gacy and Harland lost a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic qualifier to Edris Enofe and Malik Blade back on January 11, and recently began a mini-program with the injured Odyssey Jones, who is expected to be out of action until the fall with a legitimate injury. Before the tag team bout, Gacy last wrestled at WarGames on December 5, coming up short to then-NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong.

There had been some talk of Gacy leading a re-branding of the cruiserweight division and the WWE 205 Live show, but it looks like those plans may have been nixed or put on hold.

Stay tuned for more.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]