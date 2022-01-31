A new report from WrestleVotes has revealed current backstage plans for RKBro. The former Raw Tag Team Champions remain a tag team right for the moment but that could be changing in the near future. The company apparently initially wanted them to feud at SummerSlam, but that was held off, with WrestleMania 38 now in mind.

“WWE had plans since the pairing began last spring for Riddle vs Randy Orton @ SummerSlam, which didn’t happen. Plan was to hold off til Mania. I’m told now only a handful of creative members want to split them, w/ the idea that if the match happens, it should be for the WWE title.”

It was recently reported that the original plan for the men’s Royal Rumble match was to have RKBro member Riddle win. This was then changed for Brock Lesnar to get the victory, pushing his storyline with Roman Reigns. When it comes to the WWE Title, it has been announced that Bobby Lashley will be defending it at Elimination Chamber.

The All-Mighty will be putting his title on the line inside of the steel structure against five different men. It is currently unknown whether or not RKBro will be involved in that match, which will take place in Saudi Arabia.

Riddle was recently a guest on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg where he discussed originally pitching the idea of RKBro. He admitted that he was laughed at for the idea at first.

“I don’t know if this exact thing was on the docket on the list of things to do. But it was definitely an idea I’ve had in the back of my head for a very long time,” Riddle revealed. “When I saw an opportunity to make ‘RKBro,’ because I mentioned it probably a month or so before it actually happened. I mentioned it to some of the writers, some of the boys in the back, and they all proceeded to laugh at me when I said, ‘How cool would RKBro be?’ I try to talk to the writing team, I try to talk to all the camera crew.

“I try to talk to everybody and have fun with everybody, and I’ve noticed by doing that, my co-workers learn my mannerisms. They learn how I talk my, my dialect, I guess, and they can do things easier for me or more better for me. I think that’s really it. RKBro, I brought it up, wishful thinking. It kind of got laughed at. And I was like, ‘Oh, that’ll never happen.’ And then a couple of weeks later, Randy didn’t have an opponent. I didn’t have an opponent, and we made it happen. And since we worked together that first time, we’ve been inseparable since.”

