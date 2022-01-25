Beth Phoenix & Edge paid tribute to fellow WWE Hall of Famers, The Dudley Boyz on this week’s RAW.
As seen in the video clip below, Phoenix & Edge hit a member of The Miz’s security team with a Dudley Death Drop, ruining Maryse’s birthday bash segment.
Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, posted his reaction Twitter.
Phoenix & Edge will face Maryse & The Miz this Saturday at the Royal Rumble event. It will be the first instance of the married couple tagging together for a match, and would mark Phoenix’s comeback to the ring since she entered the 30-Woman Royal Rumble in 2020. Phoenix’s last major match happened at WrestleMania 35, where she tagged with Natalya in a Fatal 4-Way for the WWE Womens Tag Team Championship.
You can see Bully Ray’s tweet below.
Huge pop!! 👌🏾👌🏼🤓 https://t.co/66UdQFroy9
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) January 25, 2022
The #GritCouple is ready to 𝒇𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒊𝒕 𝒖𝒑 this Saturday at #RoyalRumble! 🤘@EdgeRatedR @TheBethPhoenix #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DqtRqSo9lM
— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2022
TEAMWORK.@TheBethPhoenix@EdgeRatedR#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/e2exv3Td1I
— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]