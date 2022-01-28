Former WWE Champion Big E is trying to chart his way back into the title picture. His first reign was ended by Brock Lesnar at WWE’s Day 1 pay-per-view. A second reign could be the most important of his career.

“Being a two-time WWE Champion really cements you, you know?” Big E told WWE German-language commentator Sebastian Hackl. “Puts you in that rare, rarified heir. And you know, just being WWE Champion alone puts you in a different category. But being a multiple, you know, WWE Champion is something. Honestly, I was actually looking at — I was sitting on my couch yesterday and, you know, kind of where I keep my bags. As before I need to pack them, right across the living room so it’s not far away, and I realized, you know, ‘I kind of miss having that title in my house’. Just randomly being able to know that it’s there.

“So I would love to get back to that and, obviously, get the opportunity to beat Brock,” Big E continued. “But ahead, in the same vein, Roman is on just an absolutely incredible, all-time great run, and whoever it is that dethrones this man, is going to be remembered for a while. You know, that’s going to be a trivia question for decades to come, ‘who is the one to end this 500 day plus incredible Roman Reigns run?’ And doing that, I think would be pretty special too. So this is me, not answering your question.”

Big E is set to be one of the 30 participants in the men’s Royal Rumble on Saturday. If he wins, he could secure a championship match against either Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns. But Big E is also eying a possible match against a longtime rival.

“Seth Rollins and I have known each other for a long time, man, since like, what, 2010 is when he got to FCW,” Big E said. “And, you know, I won the NXT Title from him. He’s the first-ever NXT Champion, I’m the second ever. Day 1, we never — he had the RAW singles match, but Day 1 was originally supposed to be just me and Seth. And I think just with all of our history and how incredible he is in the ring at his craft, seeing him still at the very top of his game, I think Seth Rollins would be the choice for me.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE–Die Woche with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

