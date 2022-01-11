Former WWE Champion Big E has spoken openly about his title reign during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, admitting that it was disappointing to see his run come to an end the way it did. However, he also noted there’s no shame in losing to Brock Lesnar.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed to see it end that way,” Big said. “And it’s not anything against Brock. Brock is a very special athlete, human and performer. There is no shame in losing to Brock Lesnar. I took a moment to soak in the sadness. The highs of winning, like at Money In The Bank or cashing in, those are incredible. But the lows suck, too. And that’s motivation to fuel me.”

His fellow New Day member, Kofi Kingston, also had his title run ended by Lesnar. However, Big E insisted that he has learned the hurt that losing a title causes. He also insisted he doesn’t want to go back to the spot he was in previously.

“I’m not comfortable being just a guy on the roster,” Big E said. “I’m not good with going back to the way it was before. I don’t want to position it as learning from Kofi’s missteps. I know what his intentions were, and mine would have been the same. He didn’t do anything wrong. But I have learned that losing this title hurts.

Big E reflected on some of the opportunities he was handed while being WWE Champion. He admitted that there is a lot still to accomplish in that avenue because he knows the positives that come from it.

“There is a lot that comes with being WWE Champion, and I took a lot of pride in that,” Ewen said. “Going on Breakfast Club and doing media throughout the country, I know all the good that came with this and everything we were able to do outside the ring and there is so much more to accomplish.”

