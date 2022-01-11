WrestleMania 38 is now around the corner, with the build to the Royal Rumble in full swing.

As previously reported, Seth Rollins was set to win the WWE Championship at the Day 1 event. Rollins was then scheduled to defend it at WrestleMania 38, although his opponent was not reported. Plans were changed due to Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the original plan for WrestleMania 38 was for Seth Rollins to face Big E for the WWE Championship.

Meltzer mentioned that he was not told if that planned match was going to be a WrestleMania 38 main event. It was recently reported that WWE still planned to keep their WrestleMania World title plans intact. If that is still the case, then the two men could still end up competing against each other.

At the upcoming Royal Rumble event, Rollins will be competing for the Universal Championship. He is set to go one-on-one with Roman Reigns on that show. Meanwhile, Big E has been confirmed as one of the 30 participants for the men’s Rumble match.

Right now, it is Brock Lesnar who holds the WWE Championship. He ended up winning the title at Day 1 after he was added to the match at the last minute. He will be defending the title against Bobby Lashley in a first-time-ever match at the Rumble.

At the moment, there are no matches confirmed for WrestleMania 38. The annual event is taking place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. WWE has been describing it as “the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]