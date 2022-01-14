Big Swole says she has been on the receiving end of “horrible” racist remarks and threats over recent days. She pulled no punches as she addressed those who sent the messages.

“I’m gonna call a spade a spade,” Swole said on her Swole World podcast. “You’re calling me a n*gger, you’re calling me a n*gger. You’re saying, ‘kill the n*ggers’. Excuse my language, you guys. But that’s – yeah, that’s how serious it is.”

Big Swole says the racist remarks and threats are the most disappointing part of the days that have followed the release of a previous podcast episode. In it, Swole discussed her departure from AEW late last year and some concerns she has about how the company is run. Those include a lack of structure and diversity in the company.

On New Year’s Day, AEW President Tony Khan retweeted a link to a report on Swole’s comments. Khan added his own words before posting the tweet. He touted AEW’s commitment to diversity and criticized her in-ring abilities.

More than a week later, debates surrounding Big Swole’s comments continue to swirl online. But Swole made it clear to those who have sent her racist messages and threats that they have no place in any discussion about professional wrestling.

“It is so unbecoming of you as a person,” Swole said. “It speaks volumes to your character, to your merit, to your lack thereof that you would have to stoop so low because of a disagreement about wrestling. About wrestling? Is it that important to you that you would have to come at me about the color of my skin?”

The former AEW star said she has also received racist threats directed at her daughter. Swole also recalled racist threats being mailed to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida while she was still working for AEW. The company spent months producing its shows at Daily’s Place, which is located next to the stadium.

