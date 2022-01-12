Big Swole wants to see deeper discussions about some of the concerns she has about AEW. Specifically, she’s discouraged by headcounts and surface-level analysis of diversity in the company.

“I know that when those keywords ‘diversity’ (and) ‘representation’ start coming up, things get a little shaky,” Swole said on her Swole World podcast. “People start to count the black people. Count the people of color. This is not about numbers.”

Big Swole expressed her concerns about diversity in AEW on her podcast late last year. But she was disappointed that some people now debating the issue either didn’t listen to what she said or did not understand the points she was trying to make.

“If you truly listen to the actual episode, to the podcast, you would know that if I’m speaking on diversity, of course, I see the people that are around me,” Swole explained. “I’m not blind. I’m not color blind. I see them. They see me. I know who works there. I worked there.

“You have to deduce when you’re listening to someone,” Swole continued. “You have to know that, ‘Of course, they’re not talking about numbers because she sees it. What is she talking about?’ It’s like there’s no comprehension when people are listening. You’re just hearing. And I was taught that active listening requires hearing and comprehension. You have to read between lines.”

Big Swole complimented the work ethic of AEW’s first TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Cargull won the title on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Swole said the new champ has “worked her butt off” to improve, training in the ring before shows.

“She was there every single time that she was booked,” Swole recalled. “From the moment that she set foot on AEW soil, she was there at training every week, before everybody else. So she was early. She showed up early, ready, and was one of the last ones to leave, because she wanted to learn something. She wanted to get in a ring with people. She wanted to feel it.”

Big Swole parted ways with AEW late last year but said she continues to support Cargill.

“We’ve talked,” Swole explained. “We’ve discussed. We understand that this right here is a sisterhood. When I told her I was going to be there for her? Like, yeah. I’m going to be there for her.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Swole World with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

