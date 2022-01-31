WWE has today officially confirmed that Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. This match will take place on Saturday, February 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber event.

The company confirmed the news via Twitter, with their statement reading:

“BREAKING NEWS: @fightbobby will defend the #WWETitle in an Elimination Chamber Match at #WWEChamber in Jeddah on Saturday, Feb, 19.”

The All-Mighty won the WWE Title for a second time this past weekend at the Royal Rumble, defeating Brock Lesnar. This came after Roman Reigns got involved in the match, with Paul Heyman turning on the Beast to reunite alongside the Tribal Chief. However, Lesnar’s loss was Bobby Lashley’s gain, as this allowed him to win the title back.

Now his first defense will take place inside of the iconic Elimination Chamber structure. The match is taking place in Saudi Arabia for the first time in history this year. It is currently unknown who will be competing inside of the steel structure, but Bobby Lashley is set to have five different challengers on the night.

Bobby Lashley recently spoke with The Pat McAfee Show where he discussed people that he would like to feud with moving forwards. He named three members of the WWE roster that he hopes to mix it up with in the future.

“When you get in that ring with the crowd, it’s a blast, man. So me moving forward, having the match with Brock. I hope we get to do a lot more with each other. Roman, Seth, Kevin, I would even revisit old feuds that I had before. Because I’ve changed in the business and other people have changed in the business. So I’m just excited about everything right now, man. Right now I’m blessed and I’m happy to be in the position that I am and I want to keep everything rolling.”

