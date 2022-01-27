During the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T looked ahead to the 2022 Hall Of Fame ceremony. WWE recently confirmed that it will be taking place during WrestleMania weekend but at the moment, there are no names confirmed to be inducted.

“I think Vader is a damn good candidate for a guy who should be in the Hall Of Fame,” he said. “His resume speaks for itself, you know, coming from Japan with the Mastodon, big headgear with the smoke coming out. I’ll tell you, when Vader did that, it was just groundbreaking for me. Even though I know in Japan those guys would do a lot of dramatics and have a lot of flair with their shows. But that right there for me was like groundbreaking.

“Then for Vader, it wasn’t just the headgear. The guy actually could go out there and perform at a very believable level. That’s what I mean, believable, you believed Big Van Vader was racking you upside your head, because he was, most of the time. He’s definitely one.”

Each year, a tag team typically gets inducted into the Hall Of Fame as well. That is something that led to Booker T getting his second ring alongside his brother. When it comes to the class of 2022, he wants to see The Nasty Boys get a shot.

“For me, The Nastys. Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags. I think those guys are definitely deserving of being in the Hall Of Fame,” Booker T said. “I had plenty of matches with The Nastys in WCW, I remember those guys. They worked in WWF before that, I was like, ‘man these guys are nasty to the core.’ But as far as what they brought to the table and what they gave to the business, it’s is no doubt that they are truly Hall Of Famers.”

A final name that Booker T discussed was Lex Luger. The former WWE and WCW star is someone that he’d approve of being inducted. On top of that, the Hall Of Famer spoke about how he thought Luger was good from the one time they competed.

“Yeah, Lex Luger is another man, he would get my vote,” Booker stated. “He would definitely get my vote, without a shadow of a doubt, without a blinketh, of an eye. Lex Luger would get my vote. He wasn’t the greatest worker in the world. But I’ll tell you, I had one match with Lex Luger and it was awesome. I was like, ‘man this dude is pretty good,’ and that was the last one I had with him. I love Lex Luger, man.”

