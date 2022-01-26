During the recent Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Mustafa Ali not having his release request granted. Even though the former Retribution leader wants to leave the company, WWE has yet to allow it. However, Booker believes that could be a good thing.

“Maybe that’s a good thing for Mustafa. I know sometimes you speak up and you’re ticked off about something and you’ll say anything, you know what I mean? Maybe time to cool down a little bit, maybe time to think about it a little bit,” he said. “Maybe even have a real conversation, because sometimes I know you can get some respect when you speak your mind.”

Booker T believes the former 205 Live star is a good talent. He also saw the character that Ali pitched, and that is something that the Hall Of Famer believes could work.

“I think Ali is talent,” Booker said. “I think the character, like I said, that he pitched, that I saw was a good character that could perhaps been used. Maybe somebody has sat back and said, ‘let’s rethink this.’”

Booker T also recalled how CM Punk was before the pipebomb. He wonders whether or not things could be the same for Mustafa Ali, in the sense that someone might have listened and believed he was right.

“Do you remember how miserable CM Punk was before the pipebomb moment? Then all of a sudden, boom,” he said.”Rocket on him, send him straight to the moon. Am I right? Mustafa Ali could perhaps be in that same position.

“Sometimes you speak up and somebody listens and says, ‘well maybe he’s right.’ I think that’s what it takes sometimes. Sometimes it takes getting to that point where you really do not care anymore.”

Booker T also pointed out that to commit to losing someone like Mustafa Ali, you have to think about it. He pointed out that from WWE’s perspective, it is not something they should make a rash decision on.

“To lose a guy like that, you’ve really got to think about, sit back and think about it for a second,” he claimed. “I am talking about it from the company’s perspective. They’ve got to sit back for a second and say, ‘wait a minute guys, what the hell? Let’s think about it for a second. Let’s not make some rash decision.’ That’s what I am talking about, this is business.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall Of Fame podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]