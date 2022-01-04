During the latest Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the main event of Day 1. The match saw Brock Lesnar win the WWE Championship, ending Big E’s run. The Hall Of Famer believes it is an emotional situation, but he claims it’s all about the show.

“It’s an emotional thing because Big E lost,” Booker T admitted. “He just got it, ‘why does Big E have to lose?’ But for me, I just never look at it that way. It’s about the show. It’s about going out there and entertaining, it’s about giving the fans those moments to where they are uncomfortable. There again, they’ll wake up this morning and have some emotion for Big E actually losing and really feel for Big E actually losing, as opposed to just another match.”

Booker T then compared the loss to his WrestleMania encounter with Triple H, believing people will wake up feeling a certain way. Booker stated that fans were upset about his loss to The Game as it was an emotional storyline.

“I remember when I lost to Triple H. People really felt a certain way the next morning because the story was, I should have won. Big E was in a position where a lot of people feel like, ‘man he should have won.’ But there again, he has the chance to come back and redeem himself. Seriously, people still feel a certain way about it,” Booker reflected on his loss to Triple H.

“Because it was an emotionally charged angle,” he said. “To where people, especially of color, felt like I’ve got to get my hands on him. Booker T’s got to go out there and take care of this piece of business. I totally get it. But, I just think in the grand scheme of things, I really think it was the right thing to do.”

While Big E is no longer the champion, Booker T believes it is the time for him to change. He now wants to see the New Day member switch gears moving forwards, especially with the talent he has to work with.

“Big E really has a chance to elevate himself from this thing,” he said. “Because, the person that should be more ticked off coming out of this thing, the one person that his gears should change coming after this, it should be Big E. The changes that we’ve seen in Big E should be nothing compared to what we see from Big E going forward. Especially with the talent that he’s got around him right now.”

