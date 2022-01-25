During the latest episode of the Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about The Bloodline and its future. For him, the group should stay together moving forwards. The WWE panelist also wants them to add a female member if possible.

“My thing is with The Bloodline, you’ve still got so much more that you can add to it,” he stated. “I say, you know a female member could join in and make that thing even more powerful. Really making The Bloodline a Mafioso faction. These guys could really take this thing to another level.”

Another reason Booker T wants them to stay together is that he thinks it is needed to become an established faction. In his opinion, that is what The Main Event Mafia was missing, as they weren’t around long enough to be remembered.

“Factions are something, I think they’ve got to have longevity in order to be really called a faction,” Booker believes. “The reason I say that from a faction perspective is, when I look at The Kliq, I look at the nWo, I look at The Four Horseman, and those factions having longevity.

“Then I look at The Main Event Mafia. I really can’t consider us a real faction, even though we were. But we didn’t really get a foothold in the business to where people remember us. That faction, which really should be remembered because of that one thing, we wasn’t together long enough.”

Booker T discussed the rumors of The Bloodline feuding against each other, which he isn’t intrigued by. For the Hall Of Famer, family on family storylines do not work as it is difficult for audiences to sink their teeth into.

“There’s just no need for the family on family, I think we’ve seen that enough,” Booker claimed. “Because they’re family, it’s hard to actually really go out there and make people believe that you’re really hating each other. You’re family, come on, you’ve got to see each other at Christmas, Thanksgiving holidays, so come on. It’s not something that you can really sink your teeth into.”

