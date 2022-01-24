Former FTW Champion Brian Cage has taken to Twitter in order to send a message to his fans. The AEW star shared footage from his Warrior Wrestling match that he had this past weekend with Will Ospreay, showcasing what he is capable of doing.

Brian Cage wrote, “For those who miss me and those that are against me (on this ap)…..Here’s some work I did over the weekend.”

For those who miss me and those that are against me(on this ap)……Here's some work I did over the weekend pic.twitter.com/bkWm9A6IsX — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) January 24, 2022

The former Team Taz star has not had a match on AEW television since his Philadelphia street fight against Ricky Starks. This took place on the 6/10/21 episode of AEW Dynamite, with Brian Cage on the losing end of this encounter. However, he was also involved in the most recent Jericho Cruise, which featured matches involving the AEW roster.

Cage had four matches during that period, winning three and losing the other. While he has not been used by Tony Khan as of late, the 37-year-old has still been busy competing regularly inside of the ring on the independent scene. This included a match this past weekend against New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Will Ospreay.

The two men competed for the Warrior Wrestling Title at Warrior Wrestling 18, and it led to a fantastic encounter. While Brian Cage was on the losing end, the match was highly praised on social media throughout the weekend. When it comes to his future with AEW, at the moment it is up in the air, with a lot of speculation taking place.

It has been reported that many deals are coming up within the company soon, and it is expected that Khan will be allowing some of those to run out. Lio Rush has already confirmed that he will become a free agent next month. It is unknown when Cage’s run with AEW will officially expire, or if he will be kept on at this point.

