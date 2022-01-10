Brian Cage may be hinting at his AEW status on social media. The AEW star posted on Instagram early Monday morning, seemingly leaving a cryptic statement if not for the final hashtag that he used.

“I’m looking for the answer,” Cage said. “#whobetta #needthemachine #swolverine #mrgmsi #whereyoubeen.”

Brian Cage has not been seen on AEW programming since the October 8 episode of AEW Rampage. He challenged Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship in a street fight, with Starks ultimately emerging victorious to conclude the storyline between Cage and Team Taz. Cage would also work several matches under the AEW banner at Chris Jerichos’ Rockin’ Rager At Sea cruise later in the month.

Since then, Brian Cage has worked numerous independent dates, most notably for VsX and the revival of XPW. His most recent indie appearance was at Maryland Championship Wrestling’s Last Call event on December 30, 2021, where he defeated Action Andretti in singles action.

It has been speculated that Brian Cage’s push was cooled in AEW following comments made by his wife, former Lucha Underground, and Impact Wrestling ring announcer Melissa Santos, regarding the use of Cage in AEW. It is unconfirmed whether Santos’ comments have had any effect on Cage’s use in AEW.

While his next AEW appearance remains unknown, fans will be able to see Brian Cage again soon at Warrior Wrestling. He will look to regain the Warrior Wrestling Championship, of which he was the inaugural titleholder when he challenges Will Ospreay for the gold on January 22 in South Bend, Indiana.

