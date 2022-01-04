Will Ospreay is back in Japan for the first time since the spring of 2021, looking to offically add the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to his collection of belts. One of the belts Ospreay has brought with him is the Warrior Wrestling Championship, which he could be seen carrying during his entrance during Night One of Wrestle Kingdom 16. It marked the first time the championship was represented outside American soil.

Touting Will Ospreay’s appearance with the belt in a press release, Warrior Wrestling took the moment to announce that Ospreay will defend the Warrior Wrestling Championship on Saturday, January 22 against AEW star Brian Cage. The match will be Ospreay’s first defense of the title, as well as Warrior Wrestling’s first show outside of the Chicago area, taking place in South Bend, Indiana in the Bendix Arena.

Will Ospreay’s defense against Brian Cage will be his first defense of the Warrior Wrestling Championship. It will also see Cage, who was the inaugural Warrior Wrestling Champion back in 2018, attempt to become the first-ever two-time champion in company history.

🚨🚨!!HUGE NEWS!!🚨🚨 The main event for Warrior Wrestling 18 in the Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana, on January 22nd is set! Will Ospreay defends the Warrior Wrestling Championship against Brian Cage!! Tickets: https://t.co/y934s7q2HH

In addition to the Warrior Wrestling Championship, Will Ospreay also came out with the Revolution Pro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship, which he won in February of 2020, and his version of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, which he won from Kota Ibushi in April of 2021. Forced to vacate the title via injury, Ospreay has since claimed he is the real IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, carrying his belt to support the claim.

Will Ospreay, who along with United Empire members Jeff Cobb and The Great O’Khan defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon on Night On, will have his chance to legitimize his claim as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion on Night Two of Wrestle Kingdom. He will face current champion Kazuchika Okada, who defeated Shingo Takagi to win the title on Night One.

