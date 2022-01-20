In an appearance on Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker, AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD was asked about potential challengers in the AEW Women’s Division.

When asked if she was worried about running out of potential challengers for the title, Britt Baker revealed that wasn’t something she needs to worry about.

“That’s not my problem to worry about,” Baker said. “That’s theirs. I’m the champion. The problem is I’m assuming — I don’t know because they don’t act like it — but I’m assuming everybody else wants to be the champion. It’s their problem that I keep beating them, not mine. I think an open challenge would be very fun. There’s a lot of free agent women right now that I would love to wrestle and I think an open challenge would be great.”

Britt Baker was also asked about the recent street fight on AEW Rampage that saw Anna Jay and Tay Conti defeat The Bunny and Penelope Ford. The match received notoriety and was criticized by WWE in a recent statement.

Baker, who had a memorable Lights Out match herself last year with Thunder Rosa, was happy to see her match help influence other hardcore matches with women in AEW, and praised the efforts of Conti, Jay, Ford, and The Bunny.

“We were the first to do it,” Baker said. “We made it a reality. Like, ‘oh hey, women can have this type of match.’ And a good one. They killed it.”

You can watch the full interview below.

