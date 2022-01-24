In an appearance on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD talked about the goals for the AEW Women’s Division. While discussing that, Britt Baker shared some praise for the first ever AEW TBS Champion, Jade Cargill.

“I think we have a lot of big goals, the women’s division,” Baker said. “We never just wanted to be settling for anything less than what it is now. We want to be bigger, better, and badder, everything in between and Jade winning the TBS Title, that’s huge. She’s such a megastar when she walks out, you know? She demands attention. So to have her as our champion, it’s really cool too because she’s a rockstar.

“She’s brand new to wrestling and she’s killing it, she’s doing so well. I give her a lot of credit because I know how much I struggled early on when it was just kind of, learning on TV. I at least had three years of independent wrestling underneath my shoes I had to step on for support but she has no wrestling experience. So she’s learning wrestling period and TV wrestling all at the same time and I give her all the credit.”

Getting back to the topic at hand, Britt Baker revealed she would like to see more women’s matches on AEW TV, believing they can draw big numbers like her match with Riho at AEW Battle of the Belts. She would also like to see a women’s match main event an AEW PPV in the future.

“I want to keep getting more women’s matches on TV,” Baker said. “And look, me and Riho just killed the ratings so we’re getting there. We’re getting to a point where it’s not just coincidence, it’s not just main-eventing too. I’ve been in so many main events, I’m losing track. We’re really taking strides. It’s not just a coincidence that it’s like ‘oh it’s a one-minute jump that just so happened to be a woman’s segment.’ No, people are tuning in to watch the women’s matches because they want to see the stories, they want to see the matches. So I think we got to get a women’s main event on a Pay-Per-View.”

You can watch the full interview below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]