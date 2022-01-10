Britt Baker recently appeared on In The Kliq Podcast and during the podcast she spoke in detail about Adam Cole joining the company. The AEW Women’s Champion stated she didn’t give him any added pressure as she knew he was stressed.

“I didn’t really have to give him any persuasion or advice or anything,” she said. “We live together, he knows pretty much everything that goes on at my workplace, the behind the scenes, how it works, how it runs, and who’s all there. I didn’t know what he was going to do to be totally honest with you.

“I didn’t want to add any outside pressure,” Britt revealed. “Because I knew he was already really stressed out about it. He had a lot of people in NXT that he was really good friends with and loved working with.”

Britt Baker also spoke about Adam Cole’s love for wrestling fans. She claimed it would be hard to find someone who loves the audience more, revealing his dedication to them can drive her nuts but she knew the AEW fans would help persuade him to sin.

“He loves the fans. You’d be hard-pressed to find a wrestler that loves fans more than Adam Cole,” she stated. “It sometimes drives me nuts; I have to admit. But, we will be out to eat, or at the airport, anywhere, he will stop and sign a million autographs for anybody.

“And AEW just has the best fans on the planet,” Baker claimed. “You can’t argue that, they’re just absolutely electric. I know he could see that watching our shows because we do get to travel every week to these big arenas where we have 10’s of thousands of people and that is something that he craves, that fan interaction.”

Finally, Britt Baker revealed how she knew Cole would sign with the company. She put over the AEW President, Tony Khan, as she felt he would sign after meeting him because there is no greater boss, according to her.

“Not to mention Tony Khan, who is absolutely fantastic,” she stressed. “I knew as soon as he talked to Tony Khan, that was it because there’s no boss better, in any area of any industry than Tony Khan.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit In The Kliq Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

