AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD joined My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox to talk about her current run in AEW. Last week on Dynamite, Britt Baker and real-life boyfriend Adam Cole shared the screen for the first time, including an onscreen kiss. It’s something both Baker and Cole have been looking to do and were just waiting for the right time. Upon Matt Jackson’s suggestion, they went for it.

“We both wanted to do it, but we also like, didn’t want to jump the gun,” Baker said. “It had to make sense, it had to be the right time, right place, right people, right story. This was just perfect. That was Matt Jackson’s idea, actually. The Bucks are absolutely hilarious, hysterical people. I’m very partial to Adam Cutler and, you know, Brandon Cutler.”

When she was getting her start in the business, Britt Baker trained under former WWE NXT star Johnny Gargano and his now-wife, WWE NXT star Candice LeRae. Baker had nothing but praise for Gargano, who has been rumored to be showing up in AEW since his WWE contract expired.

“It was so cool,” Baker said. “He’s just so innovative. I loved training because he would take the most basic, simple concept of chain wrestling, but make it flashy and cool. It’s what he’s famous for. But it was, he made it so easy for us. Anybody that was early on in wrestling, all of us sucked, we weren’t good yet. We were all trainees.

“But to have that, you get so excited going to training because you just know ‘I’m going to learn something cool today that I’m going to be able to put in a match. People are going to think I’m flashy.’ And that’s why I was going to Cleveland at the time. I had learned the basics, I had learned the fundamentals, the headlock, the chin lock, the drop-down, I knew all that. I didn’t know putting a little spaz, a little pizazz on matches. And that’s what he helped me with.”

You can watch the full interview below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]