AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker joined Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker to talk about her current run atop the AEW Women’s Division. In the past year Britt Baker has risen the ranks to become one of the top stars, male or female, in AEW. As such, she believes she’s now more valuable than certain AEW male stars, including MJF.

“Honestly, I am worth more than Max,” Baker said. “If you owned a wrestling company in today’s landscape/climate, is MJF worth more money, or is Britt Baker worth more money? Me and Max have these conversations with each other all the time. We’re very competitive. He thinks he’s more important, I think I’m more important. I built an entire women’s division from the ground up.”

Britt Baker has also been name dropped by several of her AEW co-workers in promos, including MJF and CM Punk. She believes it’s smart for these talent to namedrop her, given her belief that she’s the hottest star in the women’s wrestling scene today.

“It’s smart,” Baker said. “It’s good business. I’m the hottest thing in women’s wrestling. You want the smoke to come out of your mouth on the mic, keep my name in your mouth.”

Britt Baker will next be seen teaming with real life boyfriend Adam Cole this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, taking on the team of Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander. Whether it’s the start of Cole and Baker teaming regularly is unknown even to Baker, and according to her, it doesn’t matter.

“If I knew the answer, I still would not tell you that,” Baker said. “So here’s the thing. We are both so on top of our game right now that it doesn’t matter what we do. If we’re on our own, if we’re together, we’re still the best of the best. So who cares honestly? As long as we’re both on TV winning matches, cutting promos that’s all anybody wants to see.”

You can watch the full interview below.

