It looks like new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar may be appearing on tonight’s RAW after all.

It was noted earlier, via PWInsider, that Lesnar returned home on Sunday, which likely meant he would not be appearing on tonight’s post-Day 1 edition of RAW.

In an update, PWInsider now reports that Lesnar did not return home on Sunday after all. While WWE has not confirmed Lesnar for RAW as of this writing, it’s expected that he will appear as he’s still on the road.

Lesnar won the WWE Title in the Fatal 5 Way main event of Saturday’s Day 1 pay-per-view, defeating former champion Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley. His original match with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was nixed due to Reigns testing positive for COVID-19.

It’s believed that Lashley vs. Lesnar will be the next feud for the WWE Title, and that feud could move forward with tonight’s RAW. There is no word on if a rematch is in the plans for Big E.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.